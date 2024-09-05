Polish army does not find Russian drone, searches are suspended

The Polish military has unsuccessfully completed the search for a Russian drone, which continued after the Russian attack on Ukraine on August 26.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

"The combing of the territory ended on Wednesday evening. The object has not been found," said Ewa Złotnicka, a spokeswoman for the press service of the Polish Armed Forces Operational Command.

The search for the drone lasted for 10 days in the area of Zamość and Tomaszów Lubelski, where the territorial defense units of the Polish Armed Forces were searching for the drone. During this time, they checked 200 square kilometers of territory. Military helicopters and Polish hunting associations were involved in the search.

As a reminder, during Russia's attack on Ukraine on August 26, a Russian drone flew into Poland from the Lviv region, and it was on the radar for at least half an hour. Since then, the search for the object that could have fallen in the Tyszówka commune, 25 kilometers south of the city of Hrubieszów in Lubelskie Voivodeship, has been ongoing.

On August 28, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that they were not yet 100 percent sure that an unknown object had violated the country's airspace during Russia's massive shelling of Ukraine on August 26.