The Verkhovna Rada has appointed Herman Smetanin to the post of Minister of Strategic Industries of Ukraine.

This was announced by People's Deputy Yaroslav Zhelezniak, Censor.NET reports.

247 People's Deputies supported the decision.

Prior to his appointment, Smetanin headed Ukroboronprom.

