Stoltenberg: Ukraine achieved lot during Kursk operation

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg believes that Ukraine has achieved "a lot" during the offensive in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to UP.

At the same time, according to Stoltenberg, it is difficult to say how the situation will develop further.

"Only the Ukrainians can make the necessary difficult choices, for example, about where to deploy their forces and what type of war is appropriate in this situation," he said.

According to the NATO Secretary General, Ukraine has the right to self-defense, including with long-range missiles that can reach military targets in Russia.

"I am pleased that many NATO countries have provided this opportunity, and those that still have restrictions have eased them so that Ukraine can defend itself," Stoltenberg added.

Read more: Europe should be ready for ten years of war in Ukraine - Stoltenberg