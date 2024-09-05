We call on IMF not to resume any cooperation with Russia - Ukraine’s MFA

Ukraine is concerned about reports that the International Monetary Fund plans to resume cooperation with Russia and send a mission to Moscow.

This was stated by the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Censor.NET reports.

"We call on the IMF not to resume any cooperation with Russia and to remain committed to the goals and principles of the UN Charter. We appeal to all key stakeholders, member states and IMF management to further isolate the aggressor state and not to resume dialogue while Russia is killing civilians, children, and destroying not only Ukraine but also international rules and principles in general," the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said in a commentary.

The ministry also emphasized that it would be absurd for the main financial institution of the United Nations "to legitimize the Russian regime, which has actually destroyed the very foundations of the UN Charter by launching the largest war of aggression in Europe since World War II and committing horrific atrocities against the Ukrainian people."

