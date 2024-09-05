Tomorrow, only one group of consumers will be cut off from electricity supply during day - Ukrenergo

Tomorrow, September 6, one group of consumers is expected to be cut off from electricity supply in all regions of Ukraine throughout the day.

This is stated in the message of Ukrenergo.

The power supply to critical infrastructure is not limited.

"The scope of the restrictions is subject to change. For up-to-date information on the schedules of outages in your region, please visit the website of the regional power company and its pages on social networks," the company warned.

Earlier, Yurii Korolchuk, an expert at the Institute for Energy Strategies, said that under the optimistic scenario, power outages would last up to 12 hours a day in the autumn and winter, and under the pessimistic scenario, up to 20 hours.

Prior to that, the then-chairman of NPC Ukrenergo, Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, said that it would be possible to avoid power outages in winter if the temperature was above freezing.