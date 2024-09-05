Zelenskyy dismisses Sokolovska from post of deputy head of OP
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has dismissed Yuliia Sokolovska from the post of Deputy Head of the Office of the President.
The corresponding decree was published on the President's website, Censor.NET reports.
"To dismiss Sokolovska Yuliia Serhiivna from the post of Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine," the document says.
Sokolovska has been working in the Office of the President since March 2020. Before that, she was the Minister of Social Policy in Honcharuk's government.