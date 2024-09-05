Syrskyi on training of mobilized soldiers: Dynamics at front requires faster sending of new fighters

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi commented on the issue of military training of mobilized people before sending them to the front.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to an interview with the chief of the CNN channel.

According to Syrskyi, the biggest priority is to recruit more soldiers. The general admitted that before being sent to the front, mobilized soldiers undergo less training than he would like. Recruits undergo one month of basic military training, followed by six to eight months of specialized training.

"Of course, everyone wants the best level of training, so we train highly qualified professional military. At the same time, the dynamics at the front require us to send new soldiers to serve as soon as possible," explained Syrskyi.

Read more: Lubinets calls for thorough investigation into beating and death of mobilized man in Zakarpattia