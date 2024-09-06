Family of former Deputy Energy Minister Nemchynov bought cottage for UAH 35 million during war - Media. VIDEO

During the war, the family of former Deputy Energy Minister Maksym Nemchynov amassed a fortune worth millions. Today, the official lives in a new cottage worth about 35 million on the shores of the Kyiv Sea and has an updated car fleet.

This is stated in an investigation by BIHUS.info journalists, Censor.NET reports.

Nemchynov is suspected of organising a scheme to sell coal. Shortly after this scheme in 2022, the family began to enrich itself. Despite the suspicion, Nemchynov did not resign from the Energy Ministry and did not lose his influence. He even continued to apply for new positions.

