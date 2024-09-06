Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 622,720 people (+1,170 per day), 8,631 tanks, 17,745 artillery systems, 16,878 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Ukrainian defense forces have eliminated 622,720 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 06.09.24 are approximately:

personnel ‒ about 622,720 (+1,170) people,

tanks ‒ 8631 (+7) units,

armored combat vehicles ‒ 16,878 (+9) units,

artillery systems – 17745 (+20) units,

MLRS – 1178 (+1) units,

air defense equipment ‒ 941 (+1) units,

aircraft – 368 (+0) units,

helicopters – 328 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational-tactical level - 14732 (+74),

cruise missiles ‒ 2587 (+0),

ships/boats ‒ 28 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 24116 (+72) units,

special equipment ‒ 3037 (+13)

