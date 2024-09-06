Hottest situation in last day was in Pokrovsk and Kurakhove sectors - General Staff

Over the last day, 181 combat engagements were registered in the frontline. The enemy is continuing to attack in 11 directions.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the morning report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Shelling of Ukraine

According to the updated information, yesterday the Russians launched one missile and 86 air strikes at the positions of Ukrainian units and localities, dropping 121 KABs. In addition, they fired over 4,500 times, including 125 times from multiple launch rocket systems.

The aggressor carried out air strikes in the areas of Sumy, Hrytsenkove, Simeikyne, Partyzanske, Yampil, Yunakivka, Richky, Kyianytsia, Nova Sich, Krasnopillia, Bilytsia, Dernove in Sumy region; Kharkiv, Tsyrkuny, Kolisnykivka, Shyikivka, Iziumske in Kharkiv region; Kostiantynivka, Ivanopillia, Shcherbynivka, Druzhba, Toretsk, Oleksandropil, Selydove, Romanivka, Vyshneve, Tsukuryne, Velyka Novosilka, Yelyzavetivka, Vuhledar, Vodiane in Donetsk Oblast; Bilohiria in Zaporizhzhia Oblast and Odradokamianka in Kherson Oblast.

Hostilities in the East

In the Kharkiv sector, seven firefights took place near Starytsia and Vovchansk.

In the Kupyansk sector, there were 15 combat engagements. Defence forces repelled enemy assaults near Synkivka, Hlushkivka, Lozova and Andriivka.

There were 17 combat engagements in the Lyman sector. The enemy attacked near Druzheliubivka, Makiivka, Nevske, Cherneshchyna and Novosadove.

In the Siversky sector, 10 combat engagements took place. Our troops stopped all enemy attempts to break through the defences in the areas of Verkhniokamianske, Vyimka and Spirne.

There were 14 firefights in the Kramatorsk sector. Ukrainian defenders repelled Russian assaults near Chasiv Yar, Predtechyne, Ivanivske, Bila Hora, Ivanopillia and Klishchiivka.

In the Toretsk sector, 16 battles took place, in particular in the areas of Toretsk, Leonidivka and Nelipivka

In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders repelled 51 enemy assault attacks in the areas of Sukha Balka, Panteleimonovka, Zelene Pole, Vozdvyzhenka, Novotroitske, Hrodivka, Myroliubivka, Novohrodivka, Mykhailivka and Selydove. The highest concentration of attacks was near Novohrodivka.

In the Kurakhove sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces stopped 36 enemy attacks near Lysivka, Ukrainsk, Halytsynivka, Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka and Kostiantynivka.

In the Vremivsk sector, Russian invaders conducted 11 offensives near Vodiane, Kostiantynivka and Vuhledar.

Situation in the South and North

In the Orikhiv sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled an enemy attack near Robotyne.

In the Prydniprovsky sector, the occupiers also suffered defeat, attacking the defensive lines of our units three times.

The situation in the Huliaipole sector remained unchanged. In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of enemy offensive groups were detected.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy maintains a military presence, conducts mortar and artillery shelling of settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation.

Strikes on the enemy

At the same time, our soldiers continue to inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces, exhausting the enemy along the entire frontline.

Yesterday, the aviation and missile forces and artillery of the Defence Forces conducted 15 strikes on the areas of concentration of enemy personnel and weapons. In addition, a command post and four air defence systems were hit.

In total, the Russian invaders suffered 1170 casualties over the last day. Ukrainian troops also neutralised seven tanks, nine armoured combat vehicles, 20 artillery systems, one MLRS, an air defence system, 74 UAVs of operational and tactical level, 72 vehicles and 13 units of occupants' special equipment.

