Dmytruk "Servant of People" to be added to Interpol database, few more technical issues to be resolved - SBI

Artem Dmytruk, a member of the "Servant of the People" party (now unaffiliated), who fled Ukraine, will be added to the Interpol database.

This was stated by Tetiana Sapian, a communications adviser to the State Bureau of Investigation, during a telethon, Censor.NET reports.

"Since the criminal proceedings were opened regarding the illegal crossing of the border by the current MP, the SBI investigation has been doing everything to, firstly, establish how he managed to cross the border illegally, outside the checkpoint to the territory of the so-called Transnistria. And, in fact, everything is being done to establish his current whereabouts. So, the pre-trial investigation body is taking certain steps to ensure this procedure," she said.

Sapiana reminded that at the end of last week, Dmytruk was put on the international wanted list, but technical issues are currently being resolved to add him to the Interpol database.

"In order for him to be included in the Interpol database, a few more technical issues are needed when this procedure is launched. And then Ukraine and the SBI can count on our colleagues, law enforcement officers from other countries, to actively assist and cooperate, and will have legal grounds to detain the MP in the territory of another country that cooperates with Ukraine," the spokeswoman added.

Sapian also mentioned that the media had published a video showing Dmytruk allegedly in the UK.

"Of course, the investigators immediately contacted their colleagues in the UK so that they could actually confirm that this current MP is there. And, of course, they will have legal grounds to detain him. His whereabouts are being established. As soon as we know and the investigation informs us, we will immediately inform the public," the SBI said.

The escape of Artem Dmytruk

On Sunday, 25 August, the media reported that MP Artem Dmytruk, elected from the "Servant of the People" party (now unaffiliated), who defended the UOC-MP in Ukraine, had illegally left the country.

On the same day, Dmytruk was served a notice of suspicion for the attacks on a law enforcement officer and a soldier.

Law enforcers have opened a criminal investigation into the possible illegal crossing of the state border by MP Artem Dmytruk.

The SBI stated that the fact of Dmytruk's illegal border crossing had been established.

The Verkhovna Rada did not send MP Artem Dmytruk abroad.

Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Stefanchuk said that Dmytruk would be deprived of his mandate following the results of the investigation.

On 29 August 2024, Dmytruk was put on the international wanted list.

The court imposed a preventive measure in absentia on the MP in the form of detention without bail.

According to media reports, Artem Dmytruk was helped to flee Ukraine by Volodymyr Krokhmal, an assistant to MP Suto Mamoyan from OPFL.

