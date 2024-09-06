Zelenskyy on "Ramstein": Aid packages should work without delays, fight in Donetsk region depends on it

At a "Ramstein" meeting, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on partners to provide aid packages faster, as the situation on the battlefield depends on it.

The head of state said this at the 24th meeting of the Contact Group on Defence of Ukraine in the "Ramstein" format, Censor.NET reports.

"We have to force Russia to seek peace... It's realistic to put pressure on them to choose peace. You know that we are working with a minimum amount of weapons. We are grateful, very grateful for every aid package that is provided to Ukraine from you, from your countries, but we need more weapons to push Russian troops out of our territories. Especially from the Donetsk region," he said.

Zelenskyy noted that many of those present at the "Ramstein" meeting are real warriors. Therefore, they should know that it is important to rely not only on the soldiers' loyalty to their country, but also on sufficient supplies of weapons.

"That's why it is so important that every aid package now starts working quickly on the battlefield, without any delays. The fight in the Donetsk region depends on it. If Putin has no achievements there, he will have no achievements anywhere or in anything," the President added.

