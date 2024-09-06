Let’s make sure that Russian aggression ends this autumn - Zelenskyy at "Ramstein"

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on partners to help end the war this autumn.

The head of state said this at the 24th meeting of the Contact Group on Defence of Ukraine in the "Ramstein" format, Censor.NET reports.

"We are ready to produce more of our own weapons here in Ukraine. We are ready to work with you in joint production: drones, missiles, etc. Which have proven themselves on the battlefield and can strengthen your people in the defence forces after this war. To achieve this, we need funding. We are ready to quickly produce everything that will help us bring the end of this war closer.

In particular, by pressing Russia decisively for real peace. Let's make this autumn the time when Russian aggression ends. In a way that will restore a credible international security order. We must do this," the President said.

