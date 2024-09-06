Occupiers replenished insufficient number of assault groups in Vovchansk, in area of ​​Hlyboke they are conducting reconnaissance for activation of assault actions - OTG "Kharkiv"

The operational situation in the Kharkiv direction remains tense and is characterized by increased enemy activity.

Thus, in the area of ​​the settlement of Hlyboke, units of the 11th Tank Regiment of the 18th Motorized Rifle Division have been put on high alert, conducting engineering reconnaissance of advance routes with the aim of intensifying assault operations.

Near Lukyantsi, the enemy carried out evacuation measures, carried out logistical support at the advanced positions of the 7th separate motorized rifle regiment of the 11th Army Corps.

According to the OSGT "Kharkiv", in Vovchansk, the enemy continues its assault in the area of ​​a multi-story building. Conducts aerial reconnaissance of the city's districts in order to identify units of the Defense Forces. Replenished the current shortage of assault groups.

The situation in the operational area of ​​OSGT "Kharkiv"

During the past day, 7 combat clashes took place. The Russian occupiers also carried out 2 airstrikes using four anti-aircraft missiles and 29 kamikaze drone strikes. The occupiers fired at the positions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine 420 times.

Since the beginning of this day, 1 combat clash has been going on in the Vovchansk district.

Losses of the Russian army

The enemy lost 75 people over the past day, of which 28 were irreversible losses, 47 were sanitary losses.

Also, in the specified direction, the occupiers lost 65 units of weapons and military equipment destroyed and damaged, in particular:

2 armored fighting vehicles,

1 artillery system,

3 cars,

3 units of special equipment,

56 UAVs.

In addition, 63 shelters for personnel, 1 ammunition storage place,

1 starting position for launching UAVs.

"The Defense Forces of Ukraine are monitoring the situation and continue to carry out the task of repelling and deterring the armed aggression of the Russian Federation," - added the Kharkiv Technical University.