Unwavering support for Ukraine is "priority number one" for Great Britain.

As Censor.NET informs with reference to Politico, this was stated by the Minister of Defense of Great Britain, John Geely, speaking on board a plane of the Royal Air Force on the way to Germany, where he will take part in a meeting of the Contact Group on the Defense of Ukraine.

"I am proud that the UK has come together in support of Ukraine and I was determined, and Keir Starmer was determined, to continue this with a Labor government," he said.

Gealy is "confident" Labor will be able to deliver on defense spending commitments and "take decisions that will enable us to develop a long-term plan to make our armed forces better equipped to fight and deter the threats we face".

He also stressed that the offensive on the Kursk region of the Russian Federation "has clearly put Putin in a bind, as he has left parts of his border unprotected and he is still deciding what to do in response, while Ukraine holds its ground in that region ".

Aides to Gealy have said his ambition is to be seen as the British government's "Mr Ukraine", a role until recently held by his Conservative predecessor, Ben Wallace, who won acclaim from allies for his unwavering commitment to Ukraine and was once seen as a contender for the position of Secretary General of NATO.

It will be recalled that the government of Great Britain ordered and will start supplying Ukraine with a batch of 650 light multi-purpose missiles worth 162 million pounds (213 million US dollars) by the end of the year.

