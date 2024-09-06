Biden to announce new $250 million US military aid package for Ukraine - Austin

On 6 September, US President Joe Biden will announce a new military aid package for Ukraine worth $250 million.

According to Censor.NET, citing European Pravda, US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin said this at the opening of the 24th meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defence.

He stressed that due to the approach of winter, Ukraine is now at a "critical moment".

"So I'm pleased to say that President Biden will announce today an additional $250 million in security assistance for Ukraine. It will offer more options to meet Ukraine's growing needs, and we will deliver them as the war progresses," Austin said.

The minister did not specify what the new package would include.

Read more: Zelenskyy on "Ramstein": Aid packages should work without delays, fight in Donetsk region depends on it