Ban on strikes on Russia with Western weapons is mistake, we need this long-range potential - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on partners to allow the destruction of military targets in Russia with Western long-range weapons

He said this at the 24th meeting of the Contact Group on Defence of Ukraine in the "Ramstein" format, Censor.NET reports.

"Now we hear that your long-range policy has not changed, but we see changes in the ATACMS, Storm Shadow and SCALP missiles - a shortage of missiles and cooperation. And this applies even to our territory that is occupied by Russia, including Crimea. We consider such steps to be wrong. We need to have this long-range capability not only for the occupied territory of Ukraine, but also for Russian territory, so that Russia is motivated to seek peace," he stressed.

