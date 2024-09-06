Khmelnytskyi region bids farewell to soldier Mykhailo Bratasiuk, who died as result of Russian attack on Poltava

Khmelnytskyi region will bid farewell to soldier Mykhailo Bratasyuk, who died on September 3 while on training in Poltava.

This was announced by the mayor of Polonnoye (Khmelnych region), Franz Srymskyi, Censor.NET reports.

The deceased was 29 years old.

"Radio telephonist of the BRATASYUK field communication center Mykhailo Mykolayovych was called up for mobilization in 2022 and all this time, faithful to the military oath, served the Motherland with dignity, conscientiously performed military duties, heroically laid down his life for the independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity of Ukraine," the message says.

The funeral will take place on September 6, 2024, in the village of Shrubs in the village cemetery. At 10 o'clock, the cortege with the body of the Warrior will arrive at the address of the village of Kustivtsi, Lesya Ukrainky Street, bldg. 17.

Strike of the Russian Federation on Poltava

We will remind that on September 3, the Russians attacked Poltava with two "Iskander-M" ballistic missiles. The enemy targeted an educational institution and a hospital. One of the buildings of the Institute of Communications, a hospital, and nearby houses were partially destroyed.

As a result of the rocket attack on Poltava, 55 people died and 328 were injured.

Read more: SES completes emergency rescue operations at site of missile strike in Poltava: 55 people were killed and 328 injured