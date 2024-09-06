Military aid for Ukraine should be strengthened during difficult phase of war - Stoltenberg

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the Allies should increase military assistance to Ukraine during "this difficult phase of the war".

As Censor.NET informs, "European Truth" writes about this.

Stoltenberg also noted the importance of the regular meeting of the Contact Group on the Defense of Ukraine in Ramstein, which, in particular, is personally attended by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. But he added that such meetings bring great changes on the battlefield and save the lives of Ukrainians.

"But Ukraine needs more military support right now. The fastest way to end this war is to provide weapons to Ukraine," he emphasized.

Stoltenberg said that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin must realize that he cannot win on the battlefield, accept the terms of a just and lasting peace, and the fact that Ukraine is a sovereign and independent state.

"I called on all allies to continue combat support, especially during this difficult phase of the war," Stoltenberg added.

It will be recalled that earlier the President of the Czech Republic Petr Pavel stated that the partners should continue to provide sufficient and predictable support to Ukraine to achieve a sustainable and just peace.

Read more: Stoltenberg to convene meeting of NATO-Ukraine Council on August 28 due to latest Russian shelling