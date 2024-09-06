Russia fired five ballistic missiles at Pavlohrad - Air Force
Russian invaders attacked Pavlohrad in the Dnipropetrovsk region with five ballistic missiles.
This was reported by the Air Force, Censor.NET informs.
"Around 10.00, the Russian occupiers launched a missile attack on the civilian infrastructure of Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovsk region. Five 'Iskander-M'/KN-23 ballistic missiles from Voronezh and Rostov regions of the Russian Federation were used," the statement said.
As a reminder, on 6 September, Russian troops attacked Pavlohrad, killing 1 person and injuring 50.