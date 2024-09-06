Ukraine will receive $40 billion in military aid from NATO next year - Stoltenberg

In 2025, NATO allies plan to provide Ukraine with permanent and long-term military aid of 40 billion euros.

As Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukrinform, this was stated by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

"During the NATO summit in Washington, the allies decided to provide support to Ukraine for a long period of time...

"NATO allies have agreed to a minimum baseline of 40 billion euros in military aid to Ukraine over the next year to ensure that aid is sustained over time and to ensure that Ukraine can defend itself," Stoltenberg said.

He recalled that during the NATO Washington Summit in July of this year, the Alliance undertook the coordination and provision of international security assistance to Ukraine. For this purpose, a separate NATO Command is being created in Wiesbaden, Germany. At the same time, a logistics hub will be created in the eastern part of the Alliance to deliver such aid to Ukraine.

Earlier, Stoltenberg said that the Alliance allies should increase military aid to Ukraine during "this difficult phase of the war."

