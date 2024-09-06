Germany to hand over 12 self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine worth €150 million - Pistorius

Germany will supply Ukraine with twelve more Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled howitzers for 150 million euros.

According to Censor.NET, citing Bild, this was announced by German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius at the "Ramstein" airbase.

Six modern artillery pieces with a range of more than 30 kilometres will be delivered this year, and six more next year.

In addition, Germany plans to transfer 77 Leopard 1a5 tanks to Ukraine.

