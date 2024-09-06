Lubinets appealed to UN and ICRC regarding alleged shooting of Ukrainian prisoner by Russians: International community should not remain silent about systemic crimes of occupiers

After a video of the occupiers shooting a Ukrainian prisoner of war appeared online, Human Rights Commissioner Dmytro Lubinets appealed to the UN and the ICRC.

The ombudsman announced this in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"The alleged shooting of a Ukrainian prisoner by the occupiers is a crime. I am appealing to the UN and the ICRC about this!



A video of the occupiers shooting an alleged Ukrainian prisoner of war has been posted online," the statement reads.

In addition, he noted that the shooting of a Ukrainian prisoner of war by the Russians is a gross violation of the Geneva Conventions. After all, the country that takes prisoners must guarantee the preservation of the lives of prisoners of war and is responsible for their treatment.

"Each such shooting requires a proper investigation, and the international community should not remain silent about the systemic crimes of the occupiers. That is why I report and send letters to the ICRC and the UN on all cases of alleged killings of Ukrainian prisoners of war. These international organizations must force Russia to comply with international humanitarian law and record every violation," Lubinets emphasized.

The ombudsman also noted that the occupiers deliberately shoot Ukrainian prisoners of war and distribute such videos to intimidate Ukrainians.

"The ongoing war is a hybrid war. The Russian Federation deliberately shoots Ukrainian prisoners of war and disseminates such videos in the media landscape. In this way, the occupiers want to intimidate Ukrainians. But in reality, they are only showing their true face - the face of a terrorist and a murderer. At the same time, all information always needs to be verified in detail. We should not trust everything the enemy spreads," he added.

Earlier, a video of the execution of a Ukrainian prisoner of war by the Russian occupiers was published online.