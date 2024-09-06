China should stop supporting Russia in its war against Ukraine. This will affect its reputation and interests - Stoltenberg

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has once again called on China to stop its military support for Russia in its war against Ukraine. He emphasized that Beijing's assistance was the main factor in the continuation of the war.

According to Censor.NET, Reuters reports.

"China has become a decisive factor in facilitating Russia's war against Ukraine. China is the one who provides the production of many types of weapons used by Russia," Stoltenberg said.

He added that Beijing's constant fomenting of war in Ukraine could negatively affect its interests and reputation.

"I call on China to stop supporting Russia's illegal war," he said.

Stoltenberg stated that Russia's war against Ukraine demonstrates that "our security is not regional, but global."

"Iran and North Korea are providing drones and ammunition, and China has become a crucial neighbor of Russia's war against Ukraine through its unlimited partnership and support for the Russian military industry," the NATO Secretary General elaborated.

As a reminder, Stoltenberg said that in 2025, NATO allies plan to provide Ukraine with sustainable and long-term military assistance worth 40 billion euros.

