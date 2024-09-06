Over 85% of protective structures are ready at Ukrenergo’s facilities - Shmyhal

Protective structures at Ukrenergo facilities are more than 85% ready.

He said this during an hour of questions to the government in the Verkhovna Rada, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"The readiness of Ukrenergo's facilities is more than 85% of the protective structures, the readiness of the Recovery Agency's facilities is somewhat lower, but the work continues," he said.

According to the Prime Minister, the Cabinet of Ministers has allocated UAH 10 billion for the arrangement of passive protection of energy facilities, and NPC Ukrenergo has allocated more than UAH 5 billion.

Shmyhal said that in the absence of new attacks on the energy infrastructure, there is a chance to get through the winter without power outages.

"But we understand that the enemy will not give us such a luxury. Their terrorist and genocidal policy will continue. We already know that the next massive missile and drone strikes on our energy system are being prepared," the Prime Minister summarized.

Read more: Ukraine will get through the winter normally if there are no critical strikes at energy sector - Halushchenko