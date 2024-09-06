Zelenskyy met with Pistorius: They discussed situation on battlefield, shelling of energy infrastructure and schedule of supply of defense aid to Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held talks with German Federal Minister of Defense Boris Pistorius as part of a meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's defense in the Ramstein format.

This was reported by the Office of the President, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, Zelenskyy told Pistorius about the situation on the battlefield, the constant shelling of energy infrastructure by the Russian Federation and the elimination of their consequences, assistance to the victims and the restoration of damaged facilities.

In addition, he thanked Germany for providing Ukraine with the largest amount of military assistance among European countries since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, primarily for air defense systems. He also informed about the specifics of the use of air defense systems provided by Germany to protect the lives of Ukrainians.

"We thank your entire country and government. From the very beginning of this war, you have been with us. We are grateful to your people for that," the President said.

In his turn, the head of the German Defense Ministry expressed condolences over the death of dozens of Ukrainians as a result of recent Russian missile attacks.

The parties also discussed the schedule of supply of further defense assistance from Germany, in particular to strengthen the protection of Ukrainian skies.

Zelenskyy emphasized the need to give Ukraine permission and means to destroy Russian air bases where the GABs are deployed.

Earlier today, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said that Germany would supply Ukraine with 12 more Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled howitzers for 150 million euros.