Group of Ukrainian pilots arrives for training in Canada - Defense Minister Blair
This week, a group of Ukrainian pilots arrived in Canada for training.
This was announced by Canadian Defense Minister Bill Blair during a meeting of the 24th meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine, according to the website of the country's defense ministry, Censor.NET reports.
According to Blair, the Ukrainian Armed Forces pilots will undergo training under the fighter-lead-in-training (FLIT) program.
He noted that Canada has now taken over the leadership of the FLIT element of the U.S. coalition to support the capacity of the Ukrainian Air Force. Over five years, this coalition will invest $389 million in F-16 pilot training for Ukrainian personnel.
"This support package includes the launch of pilot training. As part of our support to AFCC, Canada will also provide critical equipment and other support to Ukrainian air bases and aircraft," Blair said.
It is noted that within the framework of this program, pilots will receive basic skills in fighter jet operations. The standard course lasts 6 months and includes 120 hours of training, 20 hours of simulator time, and 50 hours of real flights.
On September 6, Canada announced a new military aid package for Ukraine, which will include CRV-7 rocket engines, warheads and small arms.