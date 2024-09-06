Prosecutor General’s Office: Occupiers executed three captured Ukrainian servicemen in Pokrovsk direction, investigation is initiated

Law enforcement officers have launched an investigation into the possible shooting of three Ukrainian prisoners of war by the occupiers in the Pokrovsk district of Donetsk region.

This was reported by the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office, Censor.NET reports.

According to preliminary data, on August 27, the Russians attacked one of the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Pokrovsk district using a drone. The incendiary ammunition dropped on the Ukrainian defenders' shelters started a fire.

The Russian invaders surrounded the position from three sides, and during the ensuing firefight, one of the four Ukrainian servicemen was seriously wounded. His comrades, surrounded and under close enemy fire control, were forced to surrender.

"The servicemen came out of the damaged shelter and knelt down with their hands behind their heads. At that time, Russian attack aircraft opened fire on them. Information about the further fate of the wounded is being clarified," the OGP said.

Investigators are currently establishing all the circumstances of the incident. An investigation has been launched into the violation of the laws and customs of war by the enemy, combined with premeditated murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The Prosecutor General's Office emphasized that the killing of prisoners of war is a violation of the Geneva Conventions and is classified as a serious international crime.

