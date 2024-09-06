Court extends Shufrych’s arrest until November 4

The Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv has extended the pre-trial restraint in the form of detention until November 4 this year for People's Deputy from the OPFL Nestor Shufrych.

This was reported to Ukrinform by the spokeswoman for the Prosecutor General's Office, Nadiia Maksymets, Censor.NET reports.

"The Pecherskyi District Court of the capital extended Shufrych's preventive measure in the form of detention for 60 days - until November 4," she said.

As a reminder, Shufrich and his assistant will be tried for financing the Russian Guard in the occupied Crimea. Earlier, ex-people's deputy from the banned Opposition Platform - For Life party, Nestor Shufrych, was suspected of treason. According to the investigation, he closely cooperated and fulfilled the tasks of former NSDC Secretary Volodymyr Sivkovych, an FSB agent whose task was to coordinate Russian agents in Ukraine.