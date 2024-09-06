US will cooperate with Ukraine regarding defense of Pokrovsk direction - Brown

The United States intends to work closely with Ukraine to help the Ukrainian Armed Forces defend the city of Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region.

This was stated at a press conference after the meeting of the Contact Group on the Defense of Ukraine by the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Charles Brown, Censor.NET reports.

Brown noted that during the operation in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, Ukrainian forces should be able to defend other areas of the front, in particular in the Pokrovsk direction.

Answering the question whether the operation in the Kursk region does not distract the Ukrainian Armed Forces from defense in other parts of the front, the American general said:

"When you look at Pokrovsk, it's an area where the Russians have made their main efforts, but we will be working very closely with the Ukrainians to help protect that area as well as all their territories."

Brown also emphasized the importance of the Ukrainian Defense Forces being able to continue to build up their combat power not only in Donbas but across the entire frontline.

As a reminder, a meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense took place on September 6. During the meeting, Austin said that Ukraine was gradually taking the initiative on the battlefield.

