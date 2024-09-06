Zelenskyy arrives in Italy to meet with Meloni

On Friday, September 6, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived on an official visit to Italy.

This is reported by Barron's, Censor.NET informs.

It is noted that the Ukrainian leader arrived in the city of Cernobbio in northern Italy, where he will take part in the Ambrosetti Forum, an annual international economic conference on Lake Como, on the evening of September 6.

In addition, on Saturday, September 7, Zelenskyy will meet with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

As a reminder, today, on September 6, President Zelenskyy took part in a meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense in the Ramstein format.

Read more: Italy forbids Ukraine to strike with its weapons on territory of Russia - head of Ministry of Foreign Affairs Tajani