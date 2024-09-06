Iran has sent short-range ballistic missiles to Russia - WSJ

Iran has handed over its short-range ballistic missiles to Russia.

This was reported by The Wall Street Journal, citing sources among American and European officials, Censor.NET reports.

The publication notes that Tehran's transfer of ballistic missiles to Russia "will give Moscow another powerful military tool to use in the war against Ukraine".

The WSJ writes that the missile transfer comes amid an increase in Russian missile attacks on Ukrainian cities and infrastructure, which have killed dozens of civilians in recent days.

The publication does not provide any details on the number and types of missiles received by Russia.

According to European officials, Washington recently informed its allies about Iran's actions.

Earlier, the European Union stated that if Iran transfers ballistic missiles to Russia, the European Union will react.

Earlier this month, Bloomberg reported that European officials expect Iran to inevitably supply ballistic missiles to Russia.

