Enemy launches attack UAVs from northern direction - Air Force (updated)

Late on Friday evening, September 6, Russian invaders launched attack drones from the north.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"An enemy UAV was attacked in the north of Sumy region, heading southwest," the AFU Air Force said.

"Strike UAVs from Sumy region, heading to Chernihiv region, heading west;

Strike UAVs in the northwestern part of Kharkiv and southwestern part of Sumy regions, heading to Poltava region, heading west," the Air Force said at 9:50 p.m.

Later, the Ukrainian Air Force reported a group of enemy UAVs from the Kursk region of Russia through the Sumy region in the direction of Chernihiv region.

There were also reports of UAVs from the Poltava region to the Kirovohrad region and several groups of enemy strike UAVs in the northern Sumy region in the direction of the Chernihiv region.

