AFU General Staff: 165 combat engagements took place in frontline, there is difficult situation in Kurakhove direction

Since the beginning of the day, as of 10:00 p.m., 165 combat engagements have taken place at the front.

The enemy launched 2 rocket attacks (6 missiles), 57 air strikes (including 61 GABs) and 472 kamikaze attacks, and fired 2776 times at the positions of our troops.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv direction, Russian terrorists stormed the positions of Ukrainian troops four times near Lyptsi and Vovchansk.

Twenty-four times the enemy attacked our fortifications in the Kupiansk direction near Synkivka, Hlushkivka, Andriivka, Berestove and Stelmakhivka. At the moment, fighting continues in six locations.

Hostilities in Donbas

In the Lyman direction, Russian troops stormed the positions of Ukrainian defenders 17 times in the areas of Novoiehorivka, Druzheliubivka, Cherneshchyna, Terny, Torske, Dibrova and Makiivka. One enemy attack is still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, our troops stopped five enemy attempts to improve the tactical situation near Verkhnokamianske and Spirne. The occupiers suffered losses. Another battle near Spirne is ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, three attempts by the invaders to advance near Hryhorivka, Chasiv Yar and Andriivka failed.

In the Toretsk direction, the occupiers attacked nine times in the areas of Toretsk and Nelipivka. Enemy attack and bombing aircraft were active. Fighting continues in two locations - the enemy is putting pressure trying to advance in the area of Sukha Balka.

The enemy is intensifying its attacks in the Pokrovsk direction. During the day, he carried out a total of 45 assault and offensive actions. Russian occupants are most active in the areas of Novohrodivka, Hrodivka and Mykhailivka. Nine combat engagements in the sector are still ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, Ukrainian troops eliminated 92 occupiers and wounded 195. A tank, a cannon and six vehicles were destroyed. Nine enemy vehicles and an artillery system were also damaged.

The situation is complicated in the Kurakhove direction, there are 41 combat engagements as of this time of day. Terrorists tried to advance in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Kostiantynivka and Heorhiivka, nine combat engagements are currently underway.

In the Vremivka direction, the aggressor assaulted the frontline of our defense eight times today in the direction of Vodiane and Staromaiorske. The battle continues.

The situation in other sectors

Nine enemy attacks were repelled in the Prydniprovskyi sector, and the enemy was not successful.

The operation of the Ukrainian Defense Forces in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation continues.

There were no significant changes in the situation in other sectors.

