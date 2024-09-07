Frozen conflict is trap, there is no way to return to Minsk - Zelenskyy
According to President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the next Minsk agreements are a trap and "the worst thing that can happen", and this format should not be returned to.
He said this during a speech at the Ambrosetti International Forum, Censor.NET reports with reference to UNIAN.
"Minsk is the worst thing that can happen, and we should never return to it. A frozen conflict is the most difficult thing. It is a pause that allows Russia, as the aggressor, to prepare. And that's what Russia has been doing," Zelenskyy stressed.
Speaking about Russia, the President of Ukraine noted that a militarized society is being built there, which is in an information vacuum and "begins to support simply repeating Hitler's path".
Zelenskyy stressed that the Minsk agreements cannot be compared to real security guarantees, as "Minsk" is a frozen conflict, and therefore it was difficult to implement them because "no one wanted to do it".
"I tried to do what I had to do as president. I came to the Normandy format. We had a meeting. Germany, France, Russia, Ukraine. And I talked to him. And we agreed that there would be a ceasefire... After a while, they started killing us on the contact line. I called him back and said: "We agreed on a ceasefire". He said: "Yes, we will fix it now". Some time passed and they started killing us again. They were getting ready. Therefore, there is no frozen conflict," Zelenskyy stressed.