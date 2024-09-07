Russian UAVs tried to attack Kyiv again: air defense forces destroyed all drones

On the night of 7 September, air defense forces shot down all Russian drones that attacked the capital.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the KCMA Serhii Popko.

"Today was another nighttime, massive drone attack. Enemy UAVs (preliminarily of the Shahed type) started flying into our territory before midnight, from different directions. The drones came close to Kyiv around three in the morning. The announced air alert in the capital lasted only 18 minutes. But during this time, air defenses were working loudly over Kyiv.

All drones that threatened the capital were destroyed! None of the enemy's UAVs reached their target," the statement said.

It is noted that in the Pechersk district, debris was recorded falling at four different addresses. A fire was detected in an open area of 50 m2 (later extinguished).

"Preliminarily, there are no casualties or destruction in the city. The operational data is being updated," Popko added.

Read also on Censor.NET: Enemy launches attack UAVs from northern direction, - Air Force (updated)