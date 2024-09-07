Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 623,990 people (+1,270 per day), 8,632 tanks, 17,774 artillery systems, 16,878 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Ukrainian defense forces have eliminated 623,990 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 02.24.22 to 09.07.24 are approximately:

personnel - about 623,990 (+1,270) people,

tanks ‒ 8632 (+1) units,

armored combat vehicles ‒ 16878 (+0) units,

artillery systems - 17774 (+29) units,

MLRS – 1178 (+0) units,

air defense equipment ‒ 942 (+1) units,

aircraft – 368 (+0) units,

helicopters – 328 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational-tactical level - 14784 (+52),

cruise missiles ‒ 2588 (+1),

ships/boats ‒ 28 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 24,171 (+55) units,

special equipment ‒ 3037 (+0)

