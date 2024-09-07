58 out of 67 Shaheds were destroyed, several more were lost in location - Air Force

On the night of September 7, 2024, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with "Shahed" type UAVs.

How many Shaheds did the enemy launch?

According to the Air Force, in general, the Air Force's radio engineering forces detected and escorted the 67th "Shaheed".

Air force, anti-aircraft missile troops, mobile fire groups, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine's Reb Air Force were involved in repelling the enemy's air attack.

How many Shaheds managed to destroy?

As noted, as a result of the anti-aircraft battle, 58 attack UAVs were shot down.

"6 drones left the controlled airspace of Ukraine, flying in the direction of Russia, Belarus, and the temporarily occupied Luhansk region. Three more enemy UAVs were lost in location on the territory of Ukraine (probably fell under the influence of EW devices)," the message says.

Where was "Shahed" shot down?

That night, air defense worked in the Vinnytsia, Rivne, Khmelnytskyi, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Sumy, Kherson, and Poltava regions.

That night, air defense worked in the Vinnytsia, Rivne, Khmelnytskyi, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Sumy, Kherson, and Poltava regions.