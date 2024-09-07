Fierce battles are taking place in high-rise buildings in Vovchansk - OSGT "Kharkiv"

Ukrainian defenders in Vovchansk are fighting the Russian occupiers not only for every street and house but even inside multi-story buildings.

As Censor.NET informs, the spokesman of the OSGT "Kharkiv" Vitalii Sarantsev told about this in an interview with ArmyInform.

"In the urban development of Vovchansk, the occupiers use the tactics of "infiltration", that is, they make individual movements between buildings, gather in a certain location in an assault group, and with it they try to seize and hold the building, waiting for reinforcements. It happens that both their and our units are in the same building, some in the basement, some on the upper floors, trying to displace each other. There are many such tactical episodes," the report says.

Since the beginning of the current day, one combat clash has been going on in Vovchansk.

