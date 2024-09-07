There were 101 combat engagements in frontline since beginning of day. Enemy continuously attacks in Pokrovsk direction, - General Staff

The situation at the front remains tense. As of today, the number of combat engagements has increased to 101. The situation is most intense in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove directions.

Shelling of the territory of Ukraine

The occupier continues to use aviation and artillery in the border areas of the Sumy and Chernihiv regions. In particular, artillery strikes hit the areas of Mykolayivka, Porozok, Semenivka and Tymofiivka. Horile, Pervomaiske, Bereza, Mala Rybytsia, Veselivka and Hodunivka were hit by air strikes. In total, the enemy has dropped 14 KABs in the Sumy region so far.

Combat actions in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv direction, Russian terrorists stormed the positions of our troops near Vovchansk, and the battle is currently ongoing. Kozacha Lopan came under enemy fire.

The enemy attacked our positions in the Kupiansk direction four times. In the direction of Sinkivka, Lozova, Stelmakhivka and Andriivka. One attack was repelled by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, three firefights are ongoing.

Situation in the East

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked in the direction of Cherneshchyna, Nevske, Lozova, Torske, and near Makiivka and Dibrova. In total, there have been 18 firefights in this area since the beginning of the day, with two firefights still ongoing in the vicinity of Nevske. The situation is under control.

The enemy continues to try to break through the defences of our troops in the Siversk direction, but is receiving a tough rebuff from Ukrainian units. Thus, near Spirne, Verkhnekamianske, and Vyymka, the occupiers tried to push our units four times, but all attacks were repelled.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the invaders carried out five assault operations near Chasiv Yar, Andriivka, and Klishchiivka. A battle is underway near Andriivka. The enemy is actively using aviation, striking Chasiv Yar with KABs and unguided aerial missiles.

The number of enemy attacks in the Toretsk direction increased to five. The enemy, with the support of attack and bomber aircraft, is trying to attack near the settlements of Toretsk, where our defenders repelled three attacks, Nelipivka, where one attack has already been repelled, and two more are ongoing.

The enemy is continuously attacking Ukrainian defenders in the Pokrovsk direction. Over the course of the day, the aggressor carried out 28 attacks in the areas of Vozdvyzhenka, Hrodivka, Zelene Pole, Lysivka, Miroliubivka, Novohrodivka, Selidove and Mykhailivka. The defence forces are holding back the onslaught and repelled 18 enemy attacks, with ten battles still ongoing. Oleksandropil was attacked with unguided aerial missiles.

The situation is also complicated in the Kurakhove direction, where the enemy has attacked our units 27 times since the beginning of the day. He tried to advance near Kostiantynivka, Krasnohorivka, and Heorhiivka, and fighting is currently ongoing in six locations.

Situation in the South

In the Vremivka direction, our troops repelled three attacks towards Vodiane and Vuhledar, and three attempts to advance towards Vodiane failed.

In the Orikhiv and Huliaipole directions, the occupiers are firing at the positions of Ukrainian units and at settlements. The enemy also used attack aircraft against Novoandriivka.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, three attacks by the invaders were unsuccessful. Today, enemy aircraft attacked localities such as Urozhaine, Beryslav, Tiahynka, and Tokarivka in the Kherson region, dropping ten guided aerial bombs.