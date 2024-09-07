On Saturday, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock accused Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Social Democrats of weakening support for Ukraine.

Baerbock's statement was quoted by dpa, Censor.NET reports citing European Pravda.

The German foreign minister was speaking at a party meeting in Potsdam, the capital of Brandenburg. Brandenburg is due to hold state elections on 22 September.

Baerbock said she had expected Brandenburg Prime Minister Dietmar Voedtke to continue to support Ukraine, but was alarmed after the regional SPD branch hesitated to supply weapons to Ukraine during a pre-election poll.

In the document in question, the SPD responded "neutrally" to the statement: "Brandenburg should work to ensure that Germany continues to supply weapons to Ukraine."

Baerbock said she was concerned about how Scholz, who lives in Potsdam, should vote in the upcoming elections.

She asked: "Who is he supposed to vote for in Brandenburg on 22 September?"

If Voedtke and his party do not correct their course, Scholz will have to vote for the Greens, the minister joked.