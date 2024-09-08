Russian army carried out airstrike on Sumy: 2 people were killed, 4 were injured. PHOTOS

Today, 8 September 2024, at night, Russian troops conducted an air strike on the city of Sumy.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

Victims of hostile shelling

According to the RMA, the air strike killed two people and wounded four others, including two children.

Consequences of the impact

Private houses and cars were damaged.

"All necessary services are working to eliminate the consequences of the attack. The wounded are being provided with the necessary medical care," the RMA said.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that on 3 September 2024, at about 09:35 p.m., the Russian Federation dropped a guided aerial bomb on one of the buildings of a higher education institution in Sumy