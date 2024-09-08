Russian army carried out airstrike on Sumy: 2 people were killed, 4 were injured. PHOTOS
Today, 8 September 2024, at night, Russian troops conducted an air strike on the city of Sumy.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Sumy Regional Military Administration.
Victims of hostile shelling
According to the RMA, the air strike killed two people and wounded four others, including two children.
Consequences of the impact
Private houses and cars were damaged.
"All necessary services are working to eliminate the consequences of the attack. The wounded are being provided with the necessary medical care," the RMA said.
