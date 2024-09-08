Vovchansk is almost completely destroyed, entire streets are burning down due to Russian strikes. PHOTOS

A separate presidential brigade named after Hetman Bohdan Khmelnytskyi published a photo report from Vovchansk, Kharkiv region, which is currently under enemy attack. The eerie images show the ruins of the city.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the brigade's press centre.

"The city of Vovchansk is located about five kilometres from the state border with Russia. Before the war, it was home to more than 17,000 Ukrainians, and now only a few desperate people are left.

The city is almost completely destroyed, entire streets are burning down from artillery and FPV drone strikes, and the city is covered in smoke. There is a buzz of drones in the air around the clock, dozens of quadcopters are in the sky at the same time," the statement said.

Earlier, the OTG 'Kharkiv' stated that fierce fighting was taking place in high-rise buildings in Vovchansk. It was also noted that Russians were deploying an Akhmat unit to Vovchansk.