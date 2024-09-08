Enemy used TOS-1A heavy flamethrower system in area of ​​aggregate plant in Vovchansk, firing positions of Russian troops were destroyed in Tykhe - OSGT "Kharkiv"

The operational situation in the Kharkiv direction has not undergone significant changes. The units of the Defense Forces continue to hold their positions and exert fire influence on the enemy's combat positions.

As noted, in the area of ​​the settlement of Hlyboke, the enemy is carrying out a single movement of personnel to replenish current losses and prepare for the renewal of offensive operations.

In Vovchansk, the enemy is conducting assault operations in the area of ​​a multi-story building. During the night, he carried out the evacuation of sanitary losses and logistical support of advanced units. "Used a TOS-1A heavy flamethrower system in the vicinity of the aggregate plant," the message reads.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed the enemy's firing positions in the area of ​​Tykhe settlement.

According to the OSGT "Kharkiv", 3 combat clashes took place over the past 24 hours. The Russian occupiers also carried out 5 airstrikes using 9 anti-aircraft missiles. 33 strikes were carried out by kamikaze drones. The occupiers fired at the positions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine 392 times.

Since the beginning of this day, 1 combat clash has been going on in the Vovchansk district.

The defense forces of Ukraine adequately responded to the actions and continued to destroy the manpower, weapons, and military equipment of the Russian occupiers.

Enemy losses over the past day amounted to 83 people, 33 of them irreversible, 50 sanitary.

Also, in the Kharkiv direction, the enemy lost 68 units of weapons and military equipment destroyed and damaged.

Earlier, the OSGT "Kharkiv" stated that there were fierce battles in high-rise buildings in Vovchansk. It was also noted that the Russians are establishing the "Akhmat" unit in Vovchansk.

