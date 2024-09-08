International law allows Ukraine to strike at legitimate military targets of Russian Federation - Sybiha

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andrii Sybiha called on allied countries to allow Ukraine to retaliate with Western weapons against targets on the territory of Russia.

As reported by Censor.NET, Sybiha wrote about this on the social network X.

"A country defending itself against aggression, in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter, cannot be limited in its defense. International law allows Ukraine to strike legitimate military targets on the territory of Russia.

Let Ukraine strike back (#LetUkraineStrikeBack) to save lives," he wrote.

Read more: Rada appoints Sybiha as foreign minister

It will be recalled that it was previously reported that almost 60 MEPs called for the lifting of restrictions on Ukraine's use of Western weapons.