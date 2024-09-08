During week, Defense Forces eliminated 8,960 occupiers and destroyed 1,136 units of Russian weapons and military equipment. INFOGRAPHICS

During the week from September 1 to 8, 2024, the losses of the Russian army amount to about 8,960 personnel.

As Censor.NET informs, this was announced by the commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavliuk.

As noted, the weapons / military equipment of the Russian troops also suffered significant losses:

44 tanks;

137 combat armored vehicles;

168 artillery systems;

4 MLRS;

2 air defense installations;

337 units of auto equipment;

56 units of special equipment.

In addition, Ukrainian defenders destroyed 31 missiles and 357 unmanned aerial vehicles.

Also remind, in general, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Ukrainian soldiers eliminated 625,260 Russian invaders.

