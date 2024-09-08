Cyber ​​specialists attacked number of Russian resources involved in conduct of war - DIU

On September 7, 2024, cyber specialists of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine attacked a number of Russian resources involved in waging a genocidal war.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was reported to the DIU of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

As noted, enterprises that manufacture elements for the radio-electronic base, other spare parts for Russian weapons, and metal processing equipment came under attack.

The resources of companies involved in the development of Russian military infrastructure were also affected. Among them are "SMKomplekt EC", "KristElCom", "KonturNIIRS", "Chip-Prof", "Chelyabinsk Industrial Modernization Plant", "Sibinstrument", "Smetka.ru" and a number of others.

Watch more: DIU presented video about combat work of Ukrainian scouts: We are hunting the beast. VIDEO

The propagandist "Simferopol Forum" also suffered as a result of the attack.

GUR reported that as a result of the cyber operation, specialists gained access to 14 servers, destroyed the internal infrastructure of the attacked targets by erasing system files, databases and backup copies.

Also, on the websites of the attacked resources, cyber-intelligence specialists posted greetings to the Day of Military Intelligence of Ukraine.

Read more: Ukrainian drones can hit Russian military facilities at distance of up to 1,800 km - Budanov