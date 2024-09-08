Occupiers attacked civilian infrastructure in Sumy region. Two wounded, including 14-year-old teenager (updated)

On the afternoon of 8 September 2024, the enemy launched an air strike on the settlements of the Sumy district.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

"Preliminary, there are wounded. All necessary services are working at the scene. The injured are being provided with medical assistance. The consequences of the enemy attack are being clarified," the statement said.

Updated information

Later, the Prosecutor's Office of the Sumy region reported that a 35-year-old civilian man and a 14-year-old teenager were wounded as a result of the occupiers' attack.

According to investigators, on Sunday, 8 September, at around 12:50 am, using methods of warfare prohibited by international law, the enemy fired on the civilian infrastructure of the Sumy city territorial community.

The shelling damaged the store.

A pre-trial investigation is underway into the enemy's violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Russian troops had launched an air strike on Sumy: 2 people were killed and 4 wounded.