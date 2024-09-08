Orban said that his "peacekeeping mission" is not yet complete: Some ’new and convincing initiatives’ to be seen in September

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has said that his "peacekeeping mission", which he has been working on all summer, is not yet complete, and that "new convincing initiatives" will soon appear.

According to Censor.NET, citing European Pravda, he told journalists about this on Saturday, 7 September.

He recalled that after his visits to Ukraine and Russia, he had sent his "peace plan" to EU leaders, which was later published due to media leaks.

"I wrote that if we had done certain things in early July, we could have prevented the escalation of this conflict in the next two or three months. Now, if you compare the situation in early July with the current situation in early September, everything is much worse than it was then," he said.

In addition, Orban noted that his "peacekeeping mission" is "not over, by the way".

"I have been working on it all summer, we are working internationally. There will be new convincing initiatives, some of which can be seen as early as September. We need to work on this," the Hungarian prime minister added.

Viktor Orban's visits to Moscow and Beijing

On 5 July, Orban paid an official visit to Moscow. In the Russian capital, he met with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

During a joint press conference with Putin, Orban made several statements about Russia's war against Ukraine. In particular, he stressed that Kyiv and Moscow's positions on peace are "very far apart".

In turn, a number of European leaders reacted rather sharply to the Hungarian prime minister's visit to Moscow. They stressed that Orban did not represent the EU in Russia during his meeting with Putin.

On 8 July, as part of his "peacekeeping mission", Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban arrived in the Chinese capital Beijing.