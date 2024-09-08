Romanian Foreign Ministry condemned violation of country’s airspace by Russian Shahed: We call on Russia to stop reckless escalation

The Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, whose territory was hit by a Russian Shahed during the attack on southern Ukraine today, condemned the violation of its own country's airspace.

The Romanian Foreign Ministry wrote about this on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

"Criminal Russian UAVs violated Romanian airspace during an attack on Ukrainian civilian infrastructure. We strongly condemn these violations and call on Russia to stop its reckless escalation," the statement said.

To recap, according to the Air Force, a violation of Romanian airspace was recorded during a night attack on the southern regions of Ukraine. It was noted that a group of attack UAVs violated Romanian airspace. Later, the Romanian Ministry of National Defence confirmed that a Russian drone had entered the country and said that two F-16 fighters had taken to the skies.

